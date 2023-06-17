IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $11,312.36 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

