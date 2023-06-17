Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Andrew Clark Acquires 25,300 Shares of Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Clark bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.86 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,432.70 ($168,535.61).
Andrew Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Andrew Clark purchased 25,300 shares of Infratil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.89 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,191.70 ($169,048.45).
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Infratil Increases Dividend
Infratil Company Profile
Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.