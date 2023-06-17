Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Andrew Clark Acquires 25,300 Shares of Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Clark bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.86 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,432.70 ($168,535.61).

Andrew Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Infratil alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Andrew Clark purchased 25,300 shares of Infratil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.89 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,191.70 ($169,048.45).

Infratil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Infratil Increases Dividend

Infratil Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Infratil’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

(Get Rating)

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.