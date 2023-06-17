InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.42. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 32,223 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.54 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 224,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

