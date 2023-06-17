Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOACW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

