Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,733.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPXHF remained flat at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

