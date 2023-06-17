Insider Buying: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Buys 313 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.24 per share, with a total value of $14,473.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,152 shares in the company, valued at $608,148.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.