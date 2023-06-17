Insider Buying: Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Rating) insider Fiona Murdoch acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia and China. The company explores for coal and bauxite ores. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property covering an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

