Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Buys 3,203 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Howard Amster purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,802.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,802.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PhenixFIN Trading Up 4.7 %

PhenixFIN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

