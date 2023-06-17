Insider Selling: Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $10,832.09 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $10,832.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,850,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,709,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $24,680.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.