Insider Selling: Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Major Shareholder Sells $10,832.09 in Stock

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $10,832.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,850,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,709,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Ltd Chione sold 2,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $24,680.00.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of ACRV stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
