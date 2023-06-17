Insider Selling: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Insider Sells $43,320.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Lisa Hood sold 3,119 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $6,362.76.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

