Insider Selling: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Insider Sells $43,320.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lisa Hood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Lisa Hood sold 3,119 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $6,362.76.
Alpha Teknova Stock Performance
NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
