Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells 515,226 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

