Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $3,983,927.20 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

See Also

