Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $3,983,927.20 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.