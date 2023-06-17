Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 24,254 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $645,641.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,588,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46.

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,152. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

