Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,990,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,171,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. Analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

