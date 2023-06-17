Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $10,313.10 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,083,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

