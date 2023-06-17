Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 81,854 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 736,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,371. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

