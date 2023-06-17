Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 4,107 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $31,706.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,763,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,696. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

