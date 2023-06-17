Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $20,258.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,498,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

