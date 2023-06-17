Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,021,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

PFSI stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

