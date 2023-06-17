Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $101,247.50 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,424,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,060,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Redwire by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

