Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.54. 167,589,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,482,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.