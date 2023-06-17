Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ISIG opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.