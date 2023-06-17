Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
Shares of ISIG opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

