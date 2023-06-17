Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.14 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 182225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

