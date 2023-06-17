Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.14

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.14 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 182225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.69.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
