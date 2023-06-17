Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,634.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFCZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $149.17 on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.25.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

