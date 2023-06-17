Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

