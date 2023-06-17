Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.