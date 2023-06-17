International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.93.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.