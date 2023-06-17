International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Money Express Trading Down 1.7 %

IMXI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 468,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $3,303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 93.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 256.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 202,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

