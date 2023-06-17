International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.