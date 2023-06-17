Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

