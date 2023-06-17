InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.19 and a 200 day moving average of $458.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

