InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 8,080 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Petco Health and Wellness comprises about 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOOF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

