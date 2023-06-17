InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $432,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

