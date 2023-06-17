InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.91.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

