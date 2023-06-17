InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,710 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

