InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

