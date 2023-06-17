InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 3,855 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

