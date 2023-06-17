InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 455 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

