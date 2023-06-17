InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 7,483 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

