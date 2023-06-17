InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $265,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

