Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Shares Down 3.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 37,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 313,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNRW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $140,000.

