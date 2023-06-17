Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
