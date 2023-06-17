Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

