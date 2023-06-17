Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:BSMW Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

