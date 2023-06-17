Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
