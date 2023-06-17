Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.30

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.30 and traded as high as $21.72. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 400,886 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth about $579,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

