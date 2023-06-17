Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 97,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,076. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

