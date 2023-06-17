Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 29,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 763.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 795,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 224.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

