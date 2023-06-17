Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

KBWB opened at $42.17 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

