Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock remained flat at $6.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.