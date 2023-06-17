Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Howard Financial Services LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

