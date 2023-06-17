Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.75

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 2911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,064,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,047,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

